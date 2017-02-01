‘Broadway’s best kept secret’ comes to Southwark Playhouse

Described by the New York Times as “Broadway’s best kept secret”, Cy Coleman and Ira Gasman’s The Life will get its long awaited London debut next month at Southwark Playhouse.

Directed by the show’s original Broadway director, Michael Blakemore, the musical will boast a stellar cast including T’Shan Williams, David Albury Sharon D. Clarke.

A thrilling exposé of the darker side of 1980’s New York, The Life is a defiant and heartfelt musical about Times Square before it was cleaned up. A world of pimps and prostitutes, innocents and opportunists, it’s a gutsy and gritty joyride filled with both pathos and fun.

Queen ( T’Shan Williams) , a young girl from Savannah, and Fleetwood ( David Albury) , a Vietnam vet with a drug habit, are trying to make it in a merciless New York. Queen is forced into part-time prostitution and ‘The Life’ describes how these two lovers move through this dark world until Queen is helped by her one true friend, an older more experienced hooker, Sonja ( Sharon D. Clarke) , to make her escape.

On this journey, we meet Memphis (Cornell S. John) , the all-powerful king pimp, the girls he controls, Jojo (John Addison) , the hustler, who makes it all happen, and the fresh-faced Mary (Joanna Woodward), straight off the bus from small town Minnesota, only too eager to embrace ‘The Life’.

The original critically acclaimed Broadway production of The Life, opened on 26 April 1997 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. It received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning Best Featured Actress and Actor in a Musical for cast members Lillias White and Chuck Cooper. Sharon and Cornell will be assuming these roles in the UK production. The Life was also nominated for 9 Drama Desk Awards, winning three, including Best Musical.

Full casting of the hit Broadway musical, The Life , includes John Addison (Jojo), David Albury (Fleetwood), Jalisa Andrews (Chichi), Matthew Caputo (Oddjob), Lawrence Carmichael (Snickers), Omari Douglas (Slick), Aisha Jawando (Carmen), Thomas-Lee Kidd (Bobby), Charlotte Reavey (April), Jo Servi (Lacy), Lucinda Shaw (Tracy), Johnathan Tweedie (Theodore), T’Shan Williams (Queen) and Joanna Woodward (Mary). They join the previously announced musical theatre stars Sharon D. Clarke (Sonja), who was recently appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 Queen’s New Year Honours for services to drama, and Cornell S. John (Memphis).

The Life will run at Southwark Playhouse from 25th March until 29th April. Visit the website for more details www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk