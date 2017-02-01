Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour set to bring chaos to the Duke of York’s Theatre.

West End audiences are to be treated to an uplifting and moving musical adaptation of Alan Warner’s The Sopranos later this year, when the critically acclaimed Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour is brought to the stage at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Following a critically-acclaimed opening at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, subsequent UK tour and sell-out run last summer at the National Theatre, Vicky Featherstone’s smash-hit production of Lee Hall’s musical adaptation reunites original cast members and will open in May.

From the creator of Billy Elliot (Lee Hall) comes the story of six Catholic schoolgirls from Oban, let loose in Edinburgh for the day. Funny, raucous and heart breaking, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour is adapted from Alan Warner’s brilliant novel about six young friends on the cusp of change.

Featuring, amongst others, the songs of ELO, the show is pitched as a glorious anthem to friendship, youth and growing up disgracefully.

Prepare thyself for 24 hours of holy chaos. Contains singing, hilarity, sambuca and strong language!

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 9th May until the 2nd September. You can visit the website for further details www.ourladiesthemusical.co.uk