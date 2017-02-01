Squatters kicked out of oligarch’s mansion in morning raid

Dozens of anarchist squatters were turfed out of a £15 million mansion owned by a Russian billionaire in a “heavy handed” raid by bailiffs.

Around 40 activists and homeless people were forced out of the Grade II listed property by a team of 10 bailiffs who smashed in the front and basement doors at 8.10am.

The bailiffs spent around half an hour banging on doors and removing the squatters from the building in Eaton Square, Belgravia.

The squatters gathered on the pavement outside littering the street with belongings and rubbish before eventually leaving.

One squatter, 28-year-old John Daniels, said the bailiffs were intimidating and dragged one girl out of the building because she resisted.

He said: “They smashed the doors down at about ten past eight this morning, it was very heavy-handed.

“They were quite intimidating and frightening, there were about 40 people here.

“We were housing homeless people and the other day we went around Victoria and picked up lots of people on the street.

“They smashed the front door and the door downstairs at the same time, they went round the squat and banged on the doors to get us all out. Some people were dragged out the doors, it was very over the top.

“Some people were in a stand-off with the bailiffs and resisted but others left peacefully.”

Nico Phillips, 36, who has cerebral palsy, was one of several who locked themselves in a room to try and keep the bailiffs out.

He said: “We knew that it was better to stay out of the way of any violence and to stay away from what was happening.

“Some people were trying to kick things off, we were on the ground floor.

“We were just trying to stay safe.”

Jessica Ellis, a member of the Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians who opened the squat a week ago, was dragged out by bailiffs.

The 23-year-old said: “One of them grabbed me for no reason and I was manhandled and I said I have asthma but they didn’t listen.

“I had a bottle of squash and I threw it at one of them, they shoved me against a fence and I went to head-butt another because they were pushing me down the stairs.

“Then I was shoved to the floor and eventually they took me round the corner and let me go.”

Police say they counted 42 squatters leaving the five-storey mansion, which is owned by Russian oligarch billionaire Andrey Goncharenko.

A police officer, who invited the squatters to go to Westminster police station to keep warm and make phone calls, said: “They’re all out now. I counted 42 in total, it was quite peaceful there wasn’t a lot of protest.”

The eviction comes after a judge ordered the activists to leave on Tuesday.

The house was bought by billionaire Russian banker Andrey Goncharenko in 2014 – one of four properties he purchased during the year, including London’s most expensive house.

The Eaton Square property, built in 1829, has had planning permission since September, but construction work is yet to start.

Plans include a mega-basement complete with swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, jacuzzi and massage room.

The rest of the 15,000 square foot home will include two huge reception rooms, a playroom and six bedrooms.

The squat is now being boarded up and bailiffs stand guard at the entrance.