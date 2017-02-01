Horrifically emaciated dead dog found dumped in Charlton

The RSPCA is investigating after a dead dog was dumped in a bin bag by a garage in Charlton in a horrifically emaciated state.

The body of the male brindle-and-white Staffordshire terrier, thought to be just around a year old, was discovered by Fairlawn Garages on the Cherry Orchard Estate by a dog walker on Saturday January 28 around 5pm.

RSPCA inspector Callum Isitt said: “This was a gruesome discovery for this passing woman, who was walking her children home. The dead dog was inside a black bin bag, with his head hanging out the top.

“This was a callous way to treat an animal – just chucking him away like rubbish – but what is especially concerning to me is the neglected state that the dog was in and what may have led to his death.

“He was massively skinny, to the point of emaciation, and had very long nails. My guess is that it is likely he was starved to death.”

The dog did not have a microchip, and was wearing a red fabric and choker-type chain collar.

The RSPCA urges anyone with any information about how this dog may have died to call us on 0300 123 8018.

