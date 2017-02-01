Warning over phone theft boom as 10,000 stolen each month

Up to 10,000 mobile phones are being snatched from Londoners every month.

The Met Police has warned that opportunistic thieves and pickpockets are targeting unsuspecting victims in increasing numbers.

Officers will embark on a major crime prevention campaign this month designed to help people protect themselves from phone thieves.

The ‘Be Safe’ appeal aims to “motivate, empower and mobilise” Londoners who could be exposed to the crimewave.

It comes after a man was captured on CCTV pinching a mobile phone from under the nose of a woman while she sat using her laptop in a Westminster coffee house.

The suspect is caught on camera as he distracts the woman while sliding a piece of paper over her phone.

He then conceals the phone and removes it from the table before walking away.

Police are appealing for help to trace the man, who was picked up by CCTV cameras in the shop in Wilton Road on April 1 2015.

A Met spokesman said: “As many as 10,000 mobile phones are stolen every month, often by opportunistic thieves who will take any chance to steal a phone, which can be distressing, costly and a huge inconvenience to the victim.

“To address this, the Met have introduced a crime prevention campaign named ‘Be Safe’, which aims to motivate, empower and mobilise Londoners to take small crime prevention steps to protect themselves and their property, while officers continue to work hard to disrupt and arrest the criminals.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.