Review: An uplifting and thoroughly joyous musical extravaganza: Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre

On a cold night with fog clinging to the Thames like an eerie and mystical cloak, my winter blues were replaced with fulsome frivolity and hearty joy after enjoying, what is still one of the best shows in town, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Kinky Boots strutted into the Adelphi Theatre in 2015 and after winning an abundance of accolades, including the Olivier Award for Best Musical, the show continues to envelope audiences in its world of colourful creativity.

With the current political landscape, its message of acceptance gives a timely reminder to those feeling bereft of hope, that there is still a world where those classed as different are celebrated rather than vilified, while the message to ‘Just be, who you want to be’ chimes loud and clear.

Based on the 2005 British film, which was inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who after inheriting a shoe factory from his father, forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola. The pair embarks on a project to produce a line of bespoke fashion footwear, which will make them industry forerunners and ultimately save the business.

With music by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by renowned Broadway director Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots has taken the musical theatre world by storm and as well as productions in London and New York, has enjoyed huge success in countries across the globe.

Olivier Award winner Matt Henry continues to lead the London cast as Lola- resplendent in dazzling gowns and striking high-heeled boots- accompanied by his Angels- a gaggle of gloriously talented and gorgeous gals, who high kick, back flip and split drop through the show-bringing a heart racing energy every time they appear.

Some of the understudies’ were given their chance to shine on the night I visited and James Ballanger’s testy Don, Emma Crossley’s feisty Lauren and Paul Ayres’ troubled Charlie really thrilled me.

The perfect way to dispel a dose of the grumps, Kinky Boots is an uplifting and thoroughly joyous musical extravaganza, which always leaves audiences with a spring in their step as they stroll out onto the Strand.

Kinky Boots continues at the Adelphi Theatre. If you would like any further information, you can visit the website http://www.kinkybootsthemusical.co.uk