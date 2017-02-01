F1 stars race to help schoolgirl reach fundraising finish line

Some of motorsport’s biggest names have stepped in to help cover the cost of a Fulham schoolgirl’s life-changing spinal operation.

Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton, Damon Hill and Fernando Alonso are all on board to drive nine-year-old Caya Newman’s fundraising appeal towards the chequered flag.

The world-famous racing drivers have donated signed equipment and clothing from some of their historic victories for a money-spinning auction in aid of the vital operation.

Caya, who suffers from spastic diplegia, is recovering after undergoing the complex spinal surgery last month.

But her friends and family are still trying to raise the remaining cash to cover the full cost of the £41,000 operation and treatment.

Lucy Machin, Caya’s mother, and friends from the Sulivan Primary School PTA, have collected more than half the money over the last few months.

But they hope the F1 auction will raise enough cash to finally reach the target.

Racing journalist Peter Windsor called in the favour from his friends on the track when he heard about Caya’s plight.

He approached the stars at last year’s British Grand Prix and asked if they could donate an item towards the cause.

“I told them about nine-year-old Caya, who lives near me, and I told them of our plan to auction [the items] at an event in the gorgeous classic car showrooms of Joe Macari,” Mr Windsor said.

“The response from the drivers and several team people was brilliant – and I was very touched by the trouble taken by all the F1 people.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who won the World Championship title in 2015, has signed and framed a pair of gloves especially for the auction, while 1996 champion Damon Hill handed over the overalls he wore as he crossed the winning line.

Top drivers Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Daniel Ricciardo, Felipe Massa, Nico Hulkenburg, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen have also offered up their race gear for the appeal.

The items will be sold to the highest bidder at auction this week, with online bids approaching £1,000 already.

Caya had been on a waiting list for the selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, which involved cutting some of the nerves in her spinal cord to loosen up her limbs.

Her condition makes it difficult for her to walk and she normally relies on a frame and wheelchair to move around.

The NHS stopped funding the vital treatment before she could have the operation, meaning Lucy faced a £31,000 bill for the surgery plus an extra £10,000 for physiotherapy.

But she said she was grateful for the continued support and thanked everyone who has donated so far.

She added: “Caya is doing well, she is already doing things that she has never done before – many of them little things that most people wouldn’t even notice but are just amazing to see.

“I just wish that everyone who needed this operation was able to have it.”

Lucy and her friend Jemma Greenslade have been raising money for several months and completed a sponsored marathon walk around South Park in November.

Caya’s friend, eight-year-old Luca Nelson-Crookshank, also set out on a fundraising run, walk and ride of his own on Christmas Eve to boost the appeal.

Mr Windsor’s F1 auction is also raising money for the WellChild, CharityStars and Bonhams charities.