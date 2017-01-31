Palace boss pleased to land Serbian midfield enforcer Milivojevic

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has stated his happiness at signing Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic.

The 25-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2020. The Eagles have not disclosed the fee paid to Olympiacos.

“He is a defensive midfield player with great ability with both feet,” he said.

“He is a really good passer, but also plays that role. We had players there today in Yohan [Cabaye] and Punch [Jason Puncheon] and they did a fantastic job, but it is not their role really.

“He plays that position and it is his main position, with his ability to pass the ball which he has got.

“There are no guarantees joining the Premier League, but we hope he can show what he can do and I am looking forward to working with him, and to see his ability with Patrick [van Aanholt] and Schluppy [Jeffrey Schlupp] and what they will add to the squad.

“Hopefully speed, power and quality and they will help us to get better and get better results to get us out of this.”