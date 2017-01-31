Blues increase lead at top of Premier League with point at Anfield

A missed penalty by Diego Costa meant that it was one point rather than three as the Blues increased their lead to the top of the Premier League by drawing 1-1 at Anfield tonight against Liverpool.

Chelsea are nine points ahead of second-place Tottenham.

The Blues took a first half lead through the inspirational David Luiz who scored from a free kick, taking advantage of the lack of concentration by Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

But the Blues conceded from the head of Georginio Wijnaldum

But it was the miss or rather the save by Mignolet which was the only downer in an otherwise top class professional performance from the league leaders.

Costa won the penalty himself and should have been the hero for the visitors but his right-footer effort was scrappy and lacking pace and penetration, and Mignolet scampered to his right and snaffled the weak effort.

Arsenal, who lost 1-2 at home to Watford tonight are the next visitors to the Bridge on Saturday.

David Luiz said of his free-kick effort: “Sometimes you try a surprise. I cannot train too much as my knee is a problem. But I saw the opportunity.

“It’s never easy here and the crowd is amazing. It’s always very nice to play here.”

Of the other results, Arsenal losing and Spurs drawing 0-0 at Sunderland, he said: “This is the Premier League, it’s never easy.”