Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2 – Eagles bank first Premier League win under Allardyce

Scott Dann and Christian Benteke scored as Crystal Palace claimed a 2-0 win at Bournemouth – the first three points of Sam Allardyce’s managerial reign.

The Eagles netted for only the second time in the last seven matches.

Scott Dann fired them ahead in the 46th minute and top-scorer Benteke headed in after fine work from substitute Andros Townsend, who had been the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United.

It was only Palace’s second clean sheet of the Premier League campaign and they needed to defend well to deny a Bournemouth side who were left frustrated at few clear scoring chances.

Allardyce went with a 5-4-1 formation as he handed a debut to Patrick van Aanholt at left wing-back.

Palace had the first chance of the match with Wilfried Zaha’s effort from the edge of the box hitting the outside of the left post.

And the Ivory Coast international, who typically added quality to the Eagles both offensively and tracking back, was also denied by Artur Boruc after Patrick van Aanholt’s ball into the box was deflected off Steve Cook and into his path.

Bournemouth’s Josh King smashed a shot narrowly wide after seizing on van Aanholt’s path while a Junior Stanislas shot clipped off the heel of Scott Dann but keeper Wayne Hennessey was behind it all the way as it drifted just past the right post.

Palace took the lead soon after the restart. Jason Puncheon’s cross was flicked on by Damien Delaney and Dann produced a composed finish past Boruc.

A strong run by Zaha ended with van Aanholt miscuing horribly with his weaker right foot.

Bournemouth tried to raise the tempo but most of their efforts came from distance as they struggled to break down organised and determined visitors.

It was former Charlton man Simon Francis who made a crucial late mistake to clinch the points. His underhit pass was intercepted by Townsend, who raced past him and picked out Benteke for an easy header into the net from close range.