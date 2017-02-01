Charlton deadline day transfer round-up: Striker movement

Charlton have completed the signing of Arsenal youngster Stephy Mavididi on a loan deal until the end of the season – and allowed Nicky Ajose to join Swindon Town in a temporary switch.

Mavididi, 18, can play as a central striker and out wide.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson told the club’s website: “Stephy is someone that I’ve seen a few times in the under-23 Premier League and he has certainly got the key components to succeed in what I call ‘real’ football. He has the power, the game intelligence and this move is one that he has to grab with both hands.”

Ajose scored 24 goals for Swindon Town last season before joining Charlton in a deal costing in excess of £600,000.

Robinson said: “It’s important at this stage of his career for Nicky to be playing regularly and we are not able to guarantee that here at the moment. Hopefully he’ll enjoy being back in familiar surroundings, score some goals for Swindon and we’ll then see where we are in the summer.”

Striker Josh Umerah has moved on loan to SPL side Kilmarnock.