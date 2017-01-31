Lions chairman Berylson plans to impose his own regeneration scheme around The Den

Millwall chairman John Berylson wants the club to accelerate its own regeneration scheme for the area around The Den – and the board will start work on that this week.

The Lions supremo is celebrating a double victory in recent days.

His team on Sunday knocked a second Premier League side, Watford, out of the FA Cup for the first time since 1995.

And that came four days after a plan was scrapped to seize three pockets of club land around The Den and hand them over to developer Renewal.

Now Mr Berylson wants to go full steam ahead with the club’s own regeneration scheme, similar to Renewal’s vision of building 2,400 flats, plus building homes for an array of other sports in the zone.

The Den chief is coming over from the USA to England for tomorrow’s home League One game against Walsall – but mainly to discuss the club’s strategy to get the regeneration back on track.

He will also tour the ground and its bars before kick-off to personally thank fans for their support during the dark days of the compulsory purchase order.

“I want it done,” said Berylson, 63, whose investment in Millwall over 10 years has now topped £54million. “And I do not believe Renewal have enough money to do it by themselves. We now have a responsibility to pull this together. It can be done – and it must be. I looked around the whole area around the ground three weeks ago and it is derelict everywhere. The politicians have allowed that to happen.

“That will be the first item on the agenda this week – how can we do it. It is a new chapter. We need to protect our academy and the Millwall Community Trust. We will pull together all the expertise we need to move forward.

“Unfortunately, the council have wasted eight years going down the wrong rabbit hole.

“We need transparency and we need a regeneration that works, with all the cards on the table. It will help South London. We will do all we can to make it happen.

“But I will say now, as I have said many times, I will not take a penny out of the area when it’s done. I am not sure other developers could say that.”

Mr Berylson said it would be hard for Renewal to proceed under the terms of the scheme which Lewisham dropped its backing for last week.

“Renewal said their scheme will only work if they have our land – which is going to be a little difficult to achieve now,” said the chairman. The company said in print that they will not work with us, even though we negotiated with Mushtaq Malik in good faith. If they had worked with us over the last few years, we would all have saved a lot of time and money. So some people have a lot of explaining to do. Did they think I would walk away, or lose interest? Anyone who knows me at all, knows that is not me.

“I said to Mushtaq once, if I stop fighting, you better check my pulse, because I will be dead. Everything about what has happened over the last eight years bothered me. But people said hang in there. Right will defeat might. This episode just proves that.”

The chairman said Lewisham council’s recent U-turn on seizing three pockets of land has renewed his faith in British institutions.

“Since 1979 I have been involved with a lot of British businesses – me and my family have 12 companies now, including one which owns 18 per cent of UK gas stations,” he said. “The UK is our second biggest market for petrol after the USA.

“I might be American, but Millwall is an English company and we pay British taxes many times over. I hate to say it, but money tends to win in America – and our current president proves that. Money can turn heads. But the British are less taken with wealth, and I have always had a healthy respect for Brits because of that. Being a director in the UK is a much greater responsibility than in the US. Everyone in England seems to be behind us now, too. It’s not ‘No One Likes Us’ any more – we seem to have turned into The Little Engine That Could’.”

A spokesman for Lewisham council said, “Regeneration in New Bermondsey is vital to bring new jobs, new homes and new community facilities to the area. We have always been clear that Millwall football club must be at the heart of this and we encourage all parties to start discussions about how they can work together to bring forward a comprehensive redevelopment of the area.”

A spokesman for Renewal said; “We fully support the decisions made last week and remain committed to bringing positive change to the area. We look forward to continuing to work with the council and Millwall Football Club to ensure that New Bermondsey, one of the largest regeneration schemes in London, can become a reality for Lewisham. Over the last 12 years we have been assembling the land required for the development of New Bermondsey. This will provide 2,400 new homes within the New Bermondsey Housing Zone; a new Overground station and bus routes; new public sports and community facilities, parks and squares; new bars, shops and restaurants and improvements to Millwall FC’s stadium – overall creating 2,000 jobs for local people.”