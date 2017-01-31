High Court judge rules against Heathrow legal challenge

A High Court judge had ruled that residents living under Heathrow flight paths cannot mount a legal challenge against the airport’s expansion until government plans are put forward.

Greenpeace had joined with local councils and other campaigners to begin judicial review proceedings.

They are determined to block the expansion on air quality and noise pollution grounds.

The claimants also argued that Londoners should not be forced to face further uncertainty over the plans.

But the court ruled yesterday that the campaigners will not be able to take the case to court before a formal government announcement.

Delivering his verdict, Lord Justice Cranston said: “Once the secretary of state adopts and publishes a national policy statement the court will have jurisdiction to entertain challenges.”

The High Court’s decision was swiftly condemned by environmental campaigners.

They argue the third runway is unlawful because of its noise pollution impact and the length of time it will take to complete construction work.

Greenpeace UK’s executive director John Sauven said: “Today’s ruling doesn’t change the fact that ministers have no solution to the huge air and noise pollution problems caused by a third runway.

“By forging ahead with a flawed consultation, ministers are just delaying an inevitable legal challenge, wasting more time, energy and public money in the process.”

He added: “Expanding Heathrow will heap more misery on thousands of Londoners already breathing illegal levels of air pollution and make it impossible for the Government to comply with air quality laws.”

Councillor Ravi Govindia, the leader of Wandsworth council, added: “The Government has taken a colossal gamble by delaying this legal action for at least a year.

“The country is now going to waste more time developing a scheme that will never pass a simple legal test on air quality.

“Nothing is going to change between now and 2018 to make this scheme any less polluting so they should face this challenge now or abandon the third runway.”

The ruling came on the day that a new pressure group – h&fnothirdrunway – held its first official meeting.

The organisation is appealing for public support in Hammersmith and Fulham in a bid to block the controversial expansion.

Christina Smyth, who headed Hammersmith and Fulham council’s airports commission in 2015, set up the new group with fellow campaigner Victoria Timberlake last year.

She said: “The campaign against a third runway continues and we really want to get as much local support as possible.”

The publication of a draft policy statement, which is expected this week, will trigger a 16-week consultation period before being put to Parliament by the end of this year.