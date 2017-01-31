Transfer update: Charlton close in on Arsenal striker with Ajose set for Swindon Town return

Charlton are set to snap up Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi on loan – with Nicky Ajose poised to make a temporary move to Swindon Town.

The 18-year-old Gunners hotshot, prolific for the north London giants’ under-23 side, is expected to complete a switch to the League One outfit before the deadline tonight.

But the move is thought to hinge on Ajose – snapped up for big money in the summer – going back to the County Ground, where his scoring form last season attracted Charlton.

Mavididi is a powerful frontman able to lead the line alone, a far better fit to Charlton boss Karl Robinson in his chosen 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ajose, 25, has scored seven times for the Addicks but has dropped behind Tony Watt in the pecking order. He did not even make the bench for the recent 0-0 draw with Millwall, when first-choice Josh Magennis was still fit.

Southend were also seriously interested in Ajose, but they are a rival in the promotion shake-up – should Charlton put together a sequence of big wins to push themselves more into contention.

Gillingham were understood to be interested in a loan move for Roger Johnson but the centre-back – out of contract in the summer – has picked up an injury.