Ice-hockey: Adam Wood scores hat-trick but it is mixed weekend for Streatham

Forward Adam Wood smashed a hat-trick in Streatham’s 5-2 home win over Milton Keynes on Saturday in what turned out to be a mixed weekend for the South London side.

The RedHawks finally ended their hoodoo against the Buckinghamshire side, now coached by former Streatham boss Nick Chinn, but then followed it up with a disappointing 4-1 loss at Solent Devils the following evening.

Wood, 26, joined the club in 2014 and has been a goal threat every season since notching 15 in the previous two campaigns. However 2016-17 has been a lean year for the 6ft 5ins-tall power forward, with just two goals in the league prior to last night. Known for his aggressive style of hockey and versatility, Wood is a big presence in the line-up.

“It’s no secret I have had trouble scoring this year,” said the former Cardiff man, whose three goals were added to by a brace from team-mate Ryan Webb.

“I am not a natural goalscorer but I should be contributing more points wise. Hopefully the goals against Milton Keynes can be a catalyst for the rest of the season.”

Wood is not alone on a Streatham roster struggling to light the lamp this year.

The RedHawks have scored 21 less goals than second-placed Invicta and 58 less than table-topping Chelmsford Chieftains. Luckily they have the league’s meanest defence and have conceded less than any other team.

The lack of firepower reared its head again on Sunday evening as the RedHawks outshot the Solent Devils in a late night game on the South Coast, yet still lost 4-1 as a Richard Facey double and goals from Ben Lock and Aidan Doughty sealed a shock win.

George Norcliffe got the consolation for Streatham, who now face just one fixture this weekend with a trip to league leaders Chelmsford Chieftains.

“They look like they have won the league already,” admitted Wood.

“The result is still important though as we are aiming for second place and trying to catch Invicta. That will give us an easier route in the play-offs and we also want to build some momentum.

“The loss against Solent came after four consecutive wins and Cornish [coach Jeremy Cornish] has made it clear that whenever we hit a bump, we just come back stronger and go on another little streak.”

Streatham are not back at the Streatham Arena until February 11 against Invicta Dynamos.