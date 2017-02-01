Rugby round-up: Dons bag a bonus again but Club suffer surprise defeat

Wimbledon picked up their 13th try-bonus win of the season with a 43-0 thrashing of Westcliff – but face a far tougher test against leaders Tonbridge Juddians tomorrow.

The result is likely to decide the National League 3 title race with the Dons sat right on the shoulders of their opponents.

Wimbledon managed only to score two tries in a less than fluid first half. The first came from Dave Bennett following a darting run from fellow-centre Jack Reville after debutant lock Andy Hore had secured good lineout ball. Scrum half Rhys Morgan converted, as he did a penalty on the half hour. Flanker Dylan Thomas burst through a maul to run in from the 22 for the second try, taking the half time score to 15-0. Unfortunately Wimbledon were now without skipper Dylan Flashman, who had left the field with an injury.

Fly-half Matt Gilbert burst through for try number three, again converted by Morgan.

It was only in the last quarter that Wimbledon really came to life and played the sort of rugby that has taken them to within one point of Tonbridge, running in three good tries, two converted by Morgan and one by fullback Dan Cheers.

The first was from Cheers after a jinking run following quick ruck ball just outside the opposition 22. The tireless and increasingly dominant Dons pack then piled on the pressure, forcing a series of rucks a metre out until Morgan was able to pick from one and dive over.

With just a couple of minutes to go, a huge Wimbledon scrum deep in Westcliff’s half ended with no.8 Roy Godfrey picking up from the base and charging in for the final try.

***

Blackheath host Ampthill at Well Hall on Saturday (3pm) looking for a major improvement following last weekend’s 28-11 National League 1 reverse at struggling Blaydon, writes Graham Cox.

Leo Fielding regathered his own chip forward on halfway before popping up again to make the final off-load to Tom Baldwin on six minutes for the visitors’ only try, but this was a decidedly woeful display that clearly angered director of rugby Colin Ridgway.

“We were lacklustre and inept,” he said. “Rugby is a basic game of physicality in which you need to win the collision and breakdown areas to be competitive, and too many individual mistakes contributed to a poor performance. We were soft.”

Fielding kicked one more penalty for fifth-placed Club.

***

King’s College Hospital RFC kept up the winning streak in Kent 1, banking their sixth straight league victory with a 46-8 victory at Snowdown Colliery.

A strong forward effort, with a man-of-the-match display from No 8 Nick Stanley, created the platform for the backs to run in some good tries.

Harry Clarke touched down three times with James Read and centre Ceri Thomas going over twice. Dave Child was the other scorer.

King’s next actions see them welcome Vigo to Turney Road on February 11.