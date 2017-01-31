Divers brave the chill to raise cash for children’s hopice

More than 50 daring divers braved the winter chills and plunged into the outdoor waters of Charlton Lido to raise funds for Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

Among them was Adam Phillips, from Maidstone and brother of the late Demelza Phillips, after whom the charity was named. Adam took on a whopping 2km challenge along with 20 other brave swimmers including Mary Groutage from Lee whose 2-year old nephew, Harry, is supported by Demelza in Eltham.

Swimmers were aged from 6 to 72 and swam distances from 100 metres (two lengths) to 2km (40 lengths) on Sunday January 29, raising vital funds for Demelza, which provides care and support to some 500 families in South East London, Kent and East Sussex.

The Snowflake Swim at Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park, Shooters Hill, has become an annual event in Demelza’s fundraising calendar, with many of the participants coming back for more, following the inaugural swim in 2016.

Some of them took the plunge wearing fancy dress and a host of singing fish from the Bexleyheath Rock Choir along with characters from Star Wars and Minions could be found bobbing about in the pool during the course of the afternoon.

Entrants were rewarded with hot drinks and refreshments after the swim as well as a commemorative Snowflake Swim medal.

Events Co-ordinator Gemma Murray, who took part in the swim herself, said: “We were really pleased to see so many people embracing this chilly challenge again this year.

“Last year our swimmers raised an incredible £20,473 and we would love this year’s brave participants to beat that!”