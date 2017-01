Dulwich Hamlet have released Kadell Daniel and Alfred Mugabo from their contracts.

Both players are out on loan.

It now means that Daniel is set to spend the rest of the campaign with Leatherhead Town. Mugabo will also see out the remainder of this season with Canvey Island.

Daniel, 22, started his career at Crystal Palace before joining Charlton in 2013. He moved to Woking in 2015.

Mugabo, 21, joined Dulwich from Enfield Town in the summer.