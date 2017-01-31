Police raids target moped thieves after ‘smash and grab’ crimewave

Police have carried out a series of dawn raids across London as part of a crackdown on the capital’s moped criminals.

Officers burst into several properties this morning and made a string of arrests.

A total of 12 suspects were taken to police stations on suspicion of various offences linked to moped-enabled crime.

It comes after a wave of shocking incidents involving people using the small vehicles in order to quickly flee crime scenes.

Last week a gang of four thieves targeted the Louis Vuitton store in Knightsbridge – only days after a similar ‘smash and grab’ raid at a luxury watch shop in Piccadilly Circus.

Pedestrians have also reported mobile phones and wallets being snatched from their hands by thieves riding mopeds.

Met detectives carried out 15 search warrants early this morning at properties in Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey, Enfield and Southwark.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Volcare – a major intelligence-led investigation launched in September to target a gang of moped suspects.

Around 100 officers were deployed from across the Met for the coordinated raids.

Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence, the borough commander in Hackney, said: “We are committed to the detection, disruption, arrest and prosecution of those involved in violent robberies and aggravated burglaries.

“The use of mopeds, often stolen, in the course of criminal offences is a common tactic used by thieves and organised criminal networks in London, and offences range from commercial burglaries to personal robberies. Some of the offences have been violent in nature.

“The continual concerted operations by the Met will continue using all possible tactics to target those who commit these offences.”

Moped-riding suspects drove a van through the front of the Louis Vuitton store in Sloane Street last Tuesday (January 24) before making off with expensive items.

Thieves also snatched a stash of expensive watches from the Chronext store in Piccadilly Circus earlier this month.