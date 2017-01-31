Police make arrest in Lewisham and Southwark bus sex pest investigation

Police hunting a serial sex fiend who has allegedly molested girls as young as 13 on London buses have made an arrest.

The 32-year-old suspect was held in the East Dulwich area of south London yesterday (MON) afternoon. He remains in custody.

Detectives had issued images of a suspect they wanted to question in connection with a series of incidents on buses in the Dulwich area.

The pervert carried out at least five separate attacks where he tried to talk to lone girls before molesting them.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating a series of sexual assaults on buses in Lewisham and Southwark have made an arrest.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested in East Dulwich on suspicion of sexual offences on Monday.

“He was taken into custody at a central London police station where he remains at this time.

“Inquiries by officers from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command continue.”