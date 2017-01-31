Flood of sexual abuse claims revealed at London football clubs

The Met Police has received more than 250 allegations of non-recent sexual abuse at London football clubs following the launch of a major investigation.

A flood of claims have been brought against individuals at a string of top teams – including five Premier League clubs – in a matter of weeks.

Detectives from the Met’s sexual offences, exploitation and child abuse command set up the investigation on December 8.

Since then Scotland Yard has received a total of 255 separate allegations against individuals at 77 different clubs.

The Met said it was taking all allegations seriously and working through the huge backlog.

But it has refused to name the clubs involved or specify the number of allegations against particular teams.

The investigation has, however, received claims against individuals at five premier league clubs and three in the Championship.

A further three involve clubs in Leagues One and Two, while another 66 non-league and amateur clubs have been named.

The breadth of the alleged abuse in London alone will come as a major blow to the Football Association, which is already facing one of its biggest ever crises over the scandal.

Former Bury and Sheffield United footballer Andy Woodward triggered a wave of allegations from ex-youth players in November when he waived his right to anonymity to reveal the years of abuse he suffered.

Several other ex-professionals have since come forward to share details of their ordeals at various clubs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ivan Balhatchet, from the Met’s sexual offences, exploitation and child abuse command, said: “The Met take all allegations seriously and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

“Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should contact their local force or call the NSPCC helpline on 0800 023 2642.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman also said the Met would not be providing a “commentary” as the investigation develops.

The spokesman refused to reveal the names of the clubs involved and the number of allegations against each one.