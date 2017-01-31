Protestors flood Downing Street in uproar over Trump travel ban

Thousands of Londoners have taken part in a march on Downing Street in protest against President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Demonstrators gathered in Westminster last night and chanted outside the Prime Minister’s official residence.

It was one of several gatherings organised across the UK following President Trump’s executive order banning nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Celebrity speakers including Lily Allen and Bianca Jagger addressed the rally alongside high-profile campaigners such as Baroness Shami Chakrabarti and Talha Ahma.

Further protests were held in Liverpool, Leeds, Oxford, Newcastle, Glasgow, Cardiff and Edinburgh among others.

The President’s ban triggered mass protests at US airports over the weekend and drew widespread condemnation from international leaders.

Prime Minister Theresa May initially refused to criticise the policy but a Downing Street spokesman later confirmed she “does not agree” with the ban.

More than 29,000 people signed up on Facebook to attend the demonstration in London but it is not clear precisely how many people took part.

Other speakers at the event included former Labour leader Ed Miliband, Women For Refugee Women campaigner Natasha Walter and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

Author and political commentator Owen Jones organised the demonstration.

He said: “There are moments of terrible injustice throughout history where we look back and rightly ask – what did people do?

“Future generations will look back at the targeting of Muslims – as we look back at the targeting of Jews – with disgust, horror and shame. If we do not speak out, we are complicit.”

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has also moved to condemn the “appalling” travel ban.

Kate Allen, director of Amnesty UK, said President Trump’s administration was “wilfully demonising” vulnerable people fleeing mass murder and torture.

President Trump’s executive order, issued on Friday, has brought the entire US refugee programme to a temporary halt.

It also prevents nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days.

A petition calling for Mrs May to cancel Mr Trump’s planned state visit to the UK has attracted more than 1.5 million signatures.