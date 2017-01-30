Monday, January 30, 2017
FA Cup draw: Millwall to face either Premier League champions Leicester or Derby County

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall will face either Leicester City or Derby at The Den in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The draw was made tonight with Lions boss Neil Harris getting his wish of a home tie. It is the fifth straight match in the competition where the South Londoners have been on their own turf.

Leicester – the reigning Premier League champions – would give Millwall the opportunity to knock a third top-flight club out of the competition after already accounting for Bournemouth and Watford.

The tie will be played between February 17 and 20.

Leicester and Derby replay on February 8 to determine who faces Millwall. The two Midlands outfits battled out a 2-2 draw.

