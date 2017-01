Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch is poised to join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Royals are looking to strengthen their play-off push in the Championship and want to add the 25-year-old to their squad.

Mutch has played just 49 minutes of Premier League football this season.

He was signed by Alan Pardew from QPR in January 2015 but has struggled to hold down a first-team spot with the Eagles.