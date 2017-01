Crystal Palace are close to capturing Luka Milivojevic from Greek side Olympiacos.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce has identified adding extra muscle to his midfield and it set to follow up today’s capture of Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt with a deal for the 25-year-old.

Milivojevic has previously plied his trade at Red Star Belgrade and Anderlecht. He has scored six goals in 17 league appearances this season.

A figure of £13million has been mooted for the defensive anchorman.