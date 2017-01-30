Monday, January 30, 2017
Man who lobbied for refugee children to be welcomed to the UK at Holocaust event

Lewisham Holocaust Memorial Day. Pupils from St William of York Primary School
A former child refugee who lobbied for unaccompanied youngsters from the current European migrant crisis to be welcomed in the UK attended a poignant event.
Lord Alfred Dubs joined Sir Steve Bullock and faith leaders to celebrate Holocaust Memorial Day at the Rivoli Ballroom in Brockley on Sunday.
Guests included Olivia Marks-Woldmon, the chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.
Lord Dubs, a refugee from Czechoslovakia, was among the children rescued from Nazi persecution at the start of the Second World War by travelling on the Kindertransport to the UK.
The recent achievements of the one time policy officer at Lewisham council include persuading the Government to agree to an amendment to the Immigration Act 2016, requiring it to take in unaccompanied refugee children.
The celebration in Lewisham featured a production by children reflecting this year’s theme of How can life go on?
Readers at the service included Lord Dubs, Sir Steve Bullock, Councillor Pauline Morrison, Reverend David Rome, Catford Synagogue, Olivia Marks-Woldman, Reverend Charles Pickstone, St Laurence Church, Catford, Auschwitz survivor Rachel Levy, and Liane Segal, who travelled to the UK on the Kindertransport.
Councillor Pauline Morrison, the chairwoman of the Holocaust Memorial Committee, said: “Lewisham has always had a very inclusive Holocaust Memorial Day which commemorates all victims of the Holocaust and atrocities.
“We were honoured to have Lord Alfred Dubs and Olivia Marks-Woldman join us at this special event. I would also like to thank all those who attended and the young people who worked so hard to put on a moving production.”

