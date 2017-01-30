Lewisham and Greenwich MPs Article 50 voting intentions

A Lewisham MP has tabled a motion to throw out the Government’s bill to trigger the country’s exit from the European Union.

Heidi Alexander, who represents Lewisham East, has proposed a motion which argues the Government has failed to safeguard British interests in the single market or give assurances people will have a say on this.

It has been backed by a number of London Labour MPs, who have also indicated like Ms Alexander they will vote against triggering Article 50 to leave the EU when the Bill has its second reading in Parliament today.

Ms Alexander is concerned that many voters at last year’s referendum felt reassured that leaving the EU would not mean leaving the single market, as Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for Brexit now proposes. She said “we can’t sleepwalk our way out of the single market,” and argues people must get the chance to have “a direct say” on the issue.

Fellow Labour MPs for the borough, which saw 70 per cent support for remaining in the EU at last year’s referendum, have revealed their voting intentions.

Jim Dowd, who represents Lewisham and Penge, told the Mercury he will definitely not vote to trigger Article 50, as he strongly believes Brexit will be a disaster for South-east London and the rest of the country.

Vicky Foxcroft, who represents Lewisham Deptford, confirmed she will be voting against triggering Article 50.

She said: “Seventy per cent of people in Lewisham voted to remain and I must ensure that my constituents’ views are represented in Parliament.”

However MP Matthew Pennycook, who represents Greenwich and Woolwich, where overall in the borough 55.5per cent of residents voted to remain in the EU, said that he will vote in favour of triggering Article 50. Mr Pennycook, who is also the Shadow Brexit Minister, has set out his reasons in a lengthy article on his blog.

Teresa Pearce, who represents Thamesmead and Erith, told the Mercury she is expecting to vote to trigger article 50.

Ms Alexander said: “I have tabled this amendment because I cannot sign up to Theresa May’s version of Brexit, which is to leave the single market as well as the EU.

“The two things aren’t the same. While I accept that a narrow majority of the British people voted to leave the EU, many Leave campaigners reassured voters time and time again that we would not be leaving the single market. Leaving the world’s largest trading bloc could have a devastating effect on jobs in London and the livelihoods of my constituents.

“Parliament or the British people should have a direct say on this – we can’t sleepwalk our way out of the single market.”

Mr Dowd told The Mercury: “I have always opposed to Brexit as has the majority of my constituents. It will be a disaster for the people of South East London and London as a whole. I will definitely not be voting to trigger Article 50. It is obviously a much easier step for me to take as the majority of my constituents agree with me. Many of my colleagues in the Labour party represent parts of the country which voted for Brexit.

“However I do believe the bill will proceed especially as the Labour Party front bench members are disappointingly planning to collude with the Government on this.”

Mr Pennycook says: “For MPs like me, who campaigned hard for a Remain vote last year, who still believe that continued membership of the EU would be in Britain’s national interest, and who are frustrated and saddened by the outcome of the referendum, the vote on Wednesday presents an agonising choice. I accept the referendum result and believe that it created a democratic imperative for the UK to leave the EU.

“The Supreme Court was right to make clear that Parliament should exert democratic control over the Brexit process, but it would be a mistake to view their ruling as an opportunity for 650 men and women to re-run the referendum.

“To seek to nullify the referendum result by parliamentary means risks, in my view, creating further social division, fuelling the rise of the far-right, adding to the alienation already felt by a significant section of the electorate and perhaps even sparking civil unrest in some parts of the country.

But he says: “This does not mean I am reconciled to giving the Government a blank cheque. My immediate focus as a member of the Shadow Brexit team is on amending the bill in order to significantly increase Parliament’s grip on the Brexit process.”

Ms Pearce, said: “I am hoping very much that a number of the amendments will succeed but until the speaker makes his selections we do not know which amendments will be accepted for debate. As a member of the Shadow Cabinet I am bound by collective responsibility and will be looking to support the amendments put down by the shadow front bench.

The Mercury was unable to secure confirmation of the voting intentions of Clive Efford who represents Eltham before going to press.