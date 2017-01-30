Charlton set to land Arsenal striker Mavididi on loan

Charlton are set to sign Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi on loan until the end of the season.

The Derby-born 18-year-old has scored eight goals in 17 development games for the Gunners – two of those in UEFA Youth League ties.

Mavididi was top-scorer for Arsenal’s under-21 side last season, hitting 15 goals in 27 outings.

He was an ever-present as the Gunners progressed to the FA Youth Cup semi-final.

Charlton already have five loan signings – Declan Rudd, Fredrik Ulvestad, Jay Dasilva, Nathan Byrne and Jordan Botaka. Mavididi’s signature would make that six and mean that one of them could not be involved on a matchday.

Ulvestad has recently struggled to hold down a starting spot with the arrival of Jake Forster-Caskey and Addicks boss Karl Robinson handing a greater role to Joe Aribo.