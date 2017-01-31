Exclusive: Ben Thompson poised to sign long-term deal extension at Millwall

Ben Thompson is set to sign a new long-term contract at Millwall.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a star performer for the Lions over the past two seasons.

And the South London Press has been told that Thompson has agreed to commit his future to his boyhood club.

It is a huge boost for the Lions ahead of tomorrow night’s vital League One fixture against Walsall at The Den as Neil Harris’ side look to take a major step towards the play-off positions.

Thompson was the club’s Young Player of the Year in the previous campaign.

And the tough-tackling midfielder has carried on with a string of high-energy displays for Millwall this season. He has featured 33 times in all competitions and put in another powerhouse performance in Sunday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Watford.

Thompson recently stated his happiness at The Den when asked about facing Premier League opposition in the famous tournament.

“It is good to be tested at that level to know if you can do that or not,” he said. “Hopefully I can do it with Millwall in the Championship and Premier League.”

The Lions hold an option to extend Thompson’s contract by another 12 months but have rewarded him for his progress – and role as a key first-teamer – by negotiating a deal which is set to keep him with Millwall for the next few years.

Millwall have been in discussions with winger Fred Onyedinma since December to also try and resolve his situation. The 20-year-old sees his current terms run out at the end of June.

At time of going to press, the Lions were confident there would be no other major activity in or out before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Paris Cowan-Hall is back with Millwall after his loan with Wycombe Wanderers ended.

The Lions were seeking a permanent exit for the 26-year-old, who is in the final six months of a Lions career which has flopped.

Wycombe are still keen on taking Cowan-Hall for the second half of the campaign but League Two rivals are also showing interest in the winger.

Harris is hoping to have Harry Smith and Calum Butcher back from knocks for the Walsall match.

He said: “The FA Cup run won’t be a bad distraction. The further you go in the competition, the bigger the prize, the more players want to be in the team.

“They are scared if they come out then they won’t get back in again.”