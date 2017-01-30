‘Sales down 100 per cent thanks to strikes’, says station florist

A London florist fears she will become the next victim of the bitter Southern Rail dispute as rail bosses are threatening to hike her fees – despite sales plunging due to strikes.

Sam Jennings, 38, has held a licence for nearly four years to run her business in the foyer of Norbury railway station in south London.

But repeated disruption on the railways due to ongoing industrial action has led to a massive drop in sales at her store, Flower Girl London, which she claims is down to commuters being too angry to buy flowers.

Despite the circumstances, Sam was told that her licence fee will go up by 20 per cent, from £250 to around £300 including VAT.

She said: “My drop in sales is 100 per cent because of the disruption.

“If I had not had the wedding floral work which is separate to the stall, I would have made a loss last year.

“People are still getting home, but they are getting there three hours after they wanted to and are livid when they walk through the station. They are not smiling at me and buying flowers.”

It is not the first time Amey Travel Point Trading (TPT), which manages tenants for Southern, have threatened to hike Sam’s fees.

Sam, who lives in Norbury, managed to fight off a planned increase last year citing the disruption from the London Bridge refurbishment, with Southern and TPT agreeing to push it back until 2017.

She protested against this month’s rise in fees because of the ongoing disruption and TPT have now said the proposed increase will not happen while strikes are ongoing.

Southern is also considering giving a rebate to tenants for the strike days.

But Sam says this is not enough and she fears she may have to shut down her business for good.

“It’s not so much the pound figure [of the proposed increase], it’s the massive percentage – 20 per cent is enormous,” she added.

“I lost about £2,000 from strikes and general disruption in December in what is supposed to be my busiest period.”

Sam, who is unable to move due to her financial problems, was hoping to make £15,000 last year, but only managed to earn a quarter of that.

She suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS) and the stress of her business concerns has caused her symptoms to flare up.

She says she also has to face a daily barrage of questions and abuse from commuters, who think she works for the railway company.

Sam said: “I get abuse most days and in turn I shout at people too. I’ve definitely snapped at my own customers because of it.”

A spokeswoman from Southern Rail said the company did “sympathise” with her.

She said: “We have been in regular contact with her, and other retail tenants across the Southern network, to discuss how we might recognise the financial impact of the strike.

“These agreements are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and are commercially

confidential.

“Our agent, Amey TPT, is communicating directly with this tenant, on GTR’s [Govia Thameslink Railway, Southern’s parent company] behalf, to try to find a solution to this very difficult situation and we advise her to continue with this method of contact.

“Any financial award would be solely between the tenant and GTR.”