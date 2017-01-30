New victims commissioner to ‘stand up for survivors of crime’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is to appoint a “victims commissioner” to support people who have suffered at the hands of criminals in the capital.

The mayor said the person chosen for the role would “stand up for survivors of crime” and influence the development of victims’ services.

It is the first time City Hall has appointed an independent champion for victims and comes after Mr Khan made a manifesto pledge during his election campaign to create the position.

The commissioner will work with central government as well as the Met Police and partners in the criminal justice system.

The mayor said he wanted to emphasise the role of victims within his policing strategy while improving services for witnesses and their families.

“Crime can have a devastating and lasting impact on people’s lives, which is why I am putting the needs of victims at the heart of policing in London,” he added.

“The right support can make a huge difference in helping people navigate the criminal justice system and recover from painful experiences, as well as driving down reoffending.

“The new Victims Commissioner will stand up for survivors of crime across the capital, making sure their voice is heard and that their needs are at the heart of our policing and criminal services.

“By understanding the experiences of victims and championing improvements, we can help ensure they get the support they need to move on.”

The successful candidate will be appointed to the role for a term of three years, reporting directly to Sophie Linden, Mr Khan’s deputy mayor for policing and crime.

She said: “Too often Londoners are not receiving the support they need after experiencing crime and are struggling to navigate the criminal justice system.

“The new Victims Commissioner will bridge this gap, speaking up on behalf of victims and holding the Met and other agencies to account.”

The move was welcomed today by victims’ groups including Victim Support and the Survivors’ Trust.

A similar role was created to cover England and Wales in 2010 but it will be the first time London has had its own commissioner.