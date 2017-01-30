Bradford City may be in the transfer mix for Charlton striker Nicky Ajose

Bradford City have emerged as a potential exit route for Charlton striker Nicky Ajose.

The Addicks are weighing up whether to allow the big summer signing from Swindon Town move on before the window closes at 11pm tomorrow night.

And the South London Press understands that Bradford have expressed an interest in the former Manchester United youngster.

Ajose is one of the top wage-earners at Charlton and has lost his place in the side after failing to repeat his scoring heroics from his season spent at the County Ground.

Southend are keen on a loan deal but Bradford could have the funds in place to make it a permanent transfer after selling James Hanson to Sheffield United