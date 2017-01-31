Millwall defender comes in for special praise from manager after FA Cup win

Byron Webster has been picked out for special praise by Neil Harris after Millwall’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Watford.

Steve Morison’s 85th-minute goal secured the Lions a place in the fifth round of the competition as they dumped a second Premier League outfit out.

But Harris pinpointed a late sliding block from Webster on a Troy Deeney shot towards the end of the tie.

“We dominated playing against Premier League opposition but we saw against Bournemouth that they are going to get a chance and normally they take them,” said Harris.

“That is what was so special about Byron Webster’s block. Shaun Williams gave the ball away once or maybe twice all game – but one could have been costly. Webby gets him out of the hole – that’s what being in a team is all about.”

Morison notched his 14th goal of the campaign, volleying home Shane Ferguson’s cross

“It’s a sublime ball,” said Harris. “When it falls like that on the volley there are not many better at this level than Moro. His technique is phenomenal. He does it every day in training.

“He has got that magic touch at key moments, whether it is to create or score. You want the ball to fall to clinical players – and our front players certainly are.

“I’ve got boys in the changing room who were disappointed not to walk off with the matchball.”