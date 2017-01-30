Millwall duo set to return for Walsall clash

Millwall look set to have Harry Smith and Calum Butcher back for Wednesday’s crunch League One clash with Walsall.

The pair both missed Sunday’s FA Cup win over Watford.

Lions boss Neil Harris will welcome extra options after a huge shift put in by his side to knock out Premier League opposition for a second time in the month and progress to the FA Cup fifth round.

“I’m hoping to have Harry and Calum back available – both missed out with knocks on Sunday,” he said. “But Shaun Hutchinson will still be struggling.

“We have to protect the players after games. We have to do the right things. It sounds crazy but you treat them like babies – eat right and sleep right – to prepare their bodies for minutes on the pitch.

“We’ll think about freshening up the side over the course of the week. But mentally it’s important I put them straight in the picture – they were excellent on Sunday but that’s gone. The players can enjoy that individually but we move on to Wednesday.

“We’re eight unbeaten now. Five wins and three draws is a fantastic achievement at a busy time of the year. We have to repeat that Watford performance on Wednesday. That’s what makes my life easier – I can say to the boys ‘you gave it to me in the FA Cup, I expect it again on Wednesday night’.

“We have to play with the same intensity, desire and tempo. We showed we have got some really good footballers – we can play but also go direct.”