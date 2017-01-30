Warnings over supplement blamed for death at London Marathon

Fitness fanatics are being warned about a potentially lethal performance-enhancing supplement that was blamed for the death of a runner at the London Marathon.

The amphetamine-like stimulant, dimethylamylamine (DMAA), can cause high blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.

Healthcare experts issued the warning to athletes “at all levels” about the risks of using the banned supplement, which is being sold illegally online.

The stimulant boosts energy and metabolism but has also been outlawed in the US and Canada after two soldiers died during strenuous training after taking it.

It can be found in unlicensed medicines marketed as sports supplements.

Last year DMAA was blamed for the death of a London Marathon runner who collapsed and died half a mile from the finishing line.

Hairdresser Claire Squires, 30, suffered a fatal heart attack in 2012 as she neared the finish line.

She had bought a powder called ‘Jack3d’, which contained DMAA as its main active ingredient.

Ms Squires had been determined to complete the course in less than four hours to beat her personal best and raise thousands of pounds for charity.

A coroner said the combination of the DMAA with extensive physical exertion “caused cardiac failure which resulted in her death”.

People who suspect a product contains DMAA are now being encouraged to check online.

Dr Chris Jones, from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said: “As always we will continue to take robust action when unlicensed medicinal products containing DMAA come to our attention.

“We first removed these products from sale in 2012 and will protect public health by continuing to do so.

“Although the sale of DMAA products has dropped since 2012, any company selling this unlicensed medicine is one company too many.”

The MHRA said a significant number of products containing DMAA were continuing to be found on sale in the UK.

It has launched a week of action supported by a number of leading national organisations to alert people to the potential dangers.

The initiative aims to improve awareness and will include an animated social media campaign, health & fitness bloggers sharing their stories and a video featuring Team GB Olympic weightlifters at the National Sports Stadium in Crystal Palace.

Anyone finding products on the market should immediately contact MHRA via its dedicated mailbox: dmaa@mhra.gsi.gov.uk.

Ashley Metcalfe, chief executive of British Weightlifting, said: “Weightlifting is a fantastic sport – not least because of the health and wellbeing benefits associated with strength training.

“However, as with all sports it’s very important lifters participate in a safe and controlled manner and are aware of the dangers of taking anything that could be potentially harmful – as has been proven with DMAA.

“We are proud to support this campaign and hope it encourages lifters that wish to use sports supplements to choose only those that are properly regulated and remain well-informed about the dangers of using unlicensed medicines.”

In 2012 MHRA ruled all products containing DMAA to be removed from the market to protect public safety.

Although it is not illegal to take or possess in the UK it is no longer licensed so cannot be sold.

The decision followed similar warnings around the world including in the US and Australia where a man died after buying DMAA online.