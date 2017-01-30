Palace boss Sam Allardyce: Transfer window deadline day is unwanted distraction ahead of huge clash with Bournemouth

Sam Allardyce has admitted that transfer deadline day is an unwanted distraction for his Crystal Palace players heading into today’s vital Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

The Eagles yesterday wrapped up the signing of Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt, 26, on a deal until the summer of 2021, writes Richard Cawley.

Allardyce will be attempting to steer Palace to a win on the South Coast as the transfer window ticks into its final few hours.

He reckons it affects the likes of Chung-Yong Lee and Andros Townsend, both linked with exits.

“That’s the trouble with this window and playing a game on the last day,” said Allardyce. “There is no consideration of the effect it has on you as a manager and your team. There are constant rumours.

“It is not very productive when you are getting a team ready for one of the most important games of our season.”

Palace are in the bottom three and the former England manager has failed to record a win since replacing Alan Pardew just before Christmas.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think we could turn it around,” he said. “The players have a responsibility themselves to cope with the pressure. It’s a pressure they have put on themselves.

“No matter who they want to try and blame, they have only got themselves to blame. I’m here to help them get better and turn it around – for them to look in the mirror and feel happy about how they have trained and played.

“It gets ever more critical every day that we get a result. I never said to the players we have to win – all I’ve said is we have got to stop losing, because even if we had drawn our last three games then things wouldn’t look as bad as they are now.

“It happened at Sunderland last season. We started with a lot of draws and then those draws turned to wins – we only lost one of our last 11.

“I’ll be happy with a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. It would please me immensely – because it’s a starting point for our survival.

“We can go and buy another striker who scores goals but it won’t make any difference until we stop conceding goals.”

Palace are boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako from Africa Cup of Nations duty. Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) misses out.