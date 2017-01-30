Concern for 73-year-old with dementia missing from Brixton

Police are appealing for help to locate an elderly man missing from South London.

Andrew Gaffney, 73, was last seen in Limetree Close, Brixton, just before 6pm on Friday, January 27.

Mr Gaffney, originally from Wandsworth but currently residing in Brixton, is known to visit betting shops in Brixton and Streatham.

He also often goes for walks in Brockwell Park, and Morden Hall Park.

Mr Gaffney is described as a white male, around 5ft 4in tall and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

He suffers from dementia and memory loss, and may appear disoriented. He has no access to money, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Mr Gaffney, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.