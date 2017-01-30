Monday, January 30, 2017
Transfer update: Crystal Palace complete deal for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt

Transfer update: Crystal Palace complete deal for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt

By Richard Cawley -
0
84
Sunderland's Patrick Van Aanholt

Crystal Palace have made their second signing of the transfer window with the capture of Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt.

The Dutch defender had a medical with the Eagles at the end of last week.

And van Aanholt has signed a contract until the summer of 2021.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce told the club’s website: “I am delighted that Patrick has joined us. We had great success together at Sunderland where he was instrumental in keeping them in the Premier League last season.

“He will add pace and energy to our team, has strong defensive qualities and has the added ability to score and create goals”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Transfer update: Crystal Palace complete deal for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt