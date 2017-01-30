Transfer update: Crystal Palace complete deal for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt

Crystal Palace have made their second signing of the transfer window with the capture of Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt.

The Dutch defender had a medical with the Eagles at the end of last week.

And van Aanholt has signed a contract until the summer of 2021.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce told the club’s website: “I am delighted that Patrick has joined us. We had great success together at Sunderland where he was instrumental in keeping them in the Premier League last season.

“He will add pace and energy to our team, has strong defensive qualities and has the added ability to score and create goals”.