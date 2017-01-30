Winger back with Lions – but interest still there for January transfer exit

Paris Cowan-Hall is back at Millwall after his loan at Wycombe Wanderers ended.

The Chairboys were keen to strike a deal for the winger to stay there for the remainder of the season plus negotiate a longer-term agreement.

But the 26-year-old’s stay is over, with Cowan-Hall returning to his parent club.

Wycombe remain interested in a new loan deal before the transfer window closes tomorrow night. There are also other potential moves to League Two which are being considered.

Cowan-Hall has scored three goals in 24 appearances for the Chairboys in the first half of the campaign.