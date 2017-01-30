FA Cup – All the details you need to know for Millwall ahead of tonight’s draw

Millwall are ball number 10 in tonight’s FA Cup fifth round draw.

The Lions have caused two upsets in the competition by knocking out Bournemouth and Watford.

There are still eight Premier League clubs left in the competition – including big guns such as both Manchester clubs, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The draw will be live on BBC1 at 7.20pm. Former Crystal Palace defender and current England boss Gareth Southgate will draw one side of the fifth round matches.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “I’d like to be at home. I certainly think there will be a few sides who won’t fancy coming here.”

The numbers

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Derby County or Leicester City

3 Oxford United

4 Sutton United

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6 Arsenal

7 Lincoln City

8 Chelsea

9 Manchester United

10 Millwall

11 Huddersfield Town

12 Burnley

13 Blackburn Rovers

14 Fulham

15 Middlesbrough

16 Manchester City

The games take place between February 17-20.