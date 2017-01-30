Monday, January 30, 2017
FA Cup – All the details you need to know for Millwall...

FA Cup – All the details you need to know for Millwall ahead of tonight’s draw

By Richard Cawley -
0
52
A general view of a Nike match ball during the Emirates FA Cup, Fourth Round match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Millwall are ball number 10 in tonight’s FA Cup fifth round draw.

The Lions have caused two upsets in the competition by knocking out Bournemouth and Watford.

There are still eight Premier League clubs left in the competition – including big guns such as both Manchester clubs, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The draw will be live on BBC1 at 7.20pm. Former Crystal Palace defender and current England boss Gareth Southgate will draw one side of the fifth round matches.

Millwall manager Neil Harris during the Emirates FA Cup, Fourth Round match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “I’d like to be at home. I certainly think there will be a few sides who won’t fancy coming here.”

The numbers

1  Tottenham Hotspur
2  Derby County or Leicester City
3  Oxford United
4  Sutton United
5  Wolverhampton Wanderers
6  Arsenal
7  Lincoln City
8  Chelsea
9  Manchester United
10  Millwall
11  Huddersfield Town
12  Burnley
13  Blackburn Rovers
14  Fulham
15  Middlesbrough
16  Manchester City

The games take place between February 17-20.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
FA Cup – All the details you need to know for Millwall...