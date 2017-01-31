Big match verdict: Millwall 1 Watford 0 – Lions enjoy hunting Premier League big cats in their Den

The Den is proving a graveyard for Premier League sides this season, the licked clean bones of top-flight clubs littering the Lions’ home. The warning is clear for potential prey who now enter their domain.

Not only are Millwall now the only senior South London club left to fly the flag in the FA Cup, they have also had more success against England’s elite clubs in 2017 then Crystal Palace.

While the Eagles are yet to win since Sam Allardyce was appointed just before Christmas, the Lions have had no such problems in disposing of Bournemouth and Watford.

You can’t get away from the fact that neither of those opponents started at full strength. But such was the consummate professionalism of Millwall and their desire to emerge victorious, there is nothing to say they would not have still produced the same outcome.

But the way that the FA Cup is treated nowadays is sad.

Watford sit a comfy eight points above the bottom three. And yet Walter Mazzarri’s decision to make seven changes to his line-up showed where his priorities lie ahead of tonight’s fixture at Arsenal. Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe plumped for a completely different starting 11 and they still went on to lose the big one – a 3-1 defeat at Hull City.

What it proves is that Premier League money drives the domestic game. It is why so many clubs put staying there ahead of anything else. And you can add in Championship promotion-chasers aiming for a slice of the cash pie. Newcastle and Brighton were knocked out after nine changes with Leeds making 10 before Sunday’s defeat at Sutton United.

It’s a shame that the romance of the FA Cup has been downgraded by hard-nosed business.

But – moan over – let’s talk about Millwall. Because they deservedly made the headlines over the weekend.

Their last two displays in this tournament have been terrific. Despite Mazzarri moaning via a translator about the home side dishing out rough treatment, what the Lions did was all within the laws of the game.

Maybe it should have been communicated to the Italian what lay in store at Millwall. Because his side seemed unwilling or unprepared to roll their sleeves up and slug it out with lower league opposition.

Were the Lions competitive? Yes. Did not give an inch in any 50-50 challenges? Yes. Use their physical strengths to impose themselves on opponents suited more to a technical but slower pace? Yes.

But, more than that, Millwall totally deserved to knock out last season’s FA Cup semi-finalists and move into the fifth round. The last time they dispensed of two Premier League sides in this tournament was in 1995.

Millwall had less of the ball, but did far more with it. The Lions had 13 efforts on goal compared to Watford’s four.

The spine of the South London club came out on top against their respective opposition.

Jake Cooper and Byron Webster were imperious at centre-back while Ben Thompson is a relentless, snapping midfielder who just gets better and better, coupled with the older but equally effective Shaun Williams. Steve Morison and Lee Gregory are a menace to opposing back fours as well as a first line of defence in terms of the workrate they get through.

Gregory was unlucky not to put Millwall in front in under 20 seconds. Morison’s cross from Cooper’s clearance was difficult to hit first time as it bounced up but the frontman did well to clear Costel Pantilimon, only for the ball to clip off the top of the crossbar.

Millwall’s corners were a problem for Watford. Williams planted one onto the head of Cooper, who could only direct it wide, and then Morison’s near-post flick was crucially met by Adlene Guedioura with Gregory lurking to get a touch if needed to take it into the net.

Gregory got more opportunities than his strike partner. Substitute keeper Heurelho Gomes pushed over his volley from a cushioned Morison header. His best chance came moments after the second half restarted but he uncharacteristically produced a hurried finish to fire wide.

Yet he absolutely deserved a standing ovation as he was replaced five minutes into stoppage time. He continually harrassed the Watford back four and even Costel Pantilimon, one frantic closing down of the goalkeeper ending with the Romanian injuring his right leg as he desperately tried to get his hands on the ball.

Watford could not point to totting up anywhere near as many sightings of Jordan Archer’s goal. Cooper made one fine, crunching tackle as Jerome Sinclair cut into a shooting position. Troy Deeney, introduced to rouse the visitors, had an effort deflected out by the ever-attentive Webster.

It was no surprise that Morison settled the contest. Time and again he has stepped up with big goals for Millwall. One chance, one goal. This was his 14th of the campaign and 81st in total for the Lions as he looks to climb closer to Neil Harris and Teddy Sheringham near the top of the all-time charts.

Harris had freshened up in the wide areas with the introduction of Shane Ferguson and Jed Wallace for the final quarter of the tie – no doubt with Wednesday’s crunch League One game against Walsall to come. And it was Ferguson who picked out Morison for the winner.

The Northern Ireland international dropped the ball at the feet of the former Leeds and Norwich City striker and he met it first time, the pace and power clipping it into the goal via the legs of the desperate Gomes.

Millwall are unbeaten in eight matches but their two wins in 2017 have come in the FA Cup. Draws at AFC Wimbledon, Charlton and Bradford need to be built on with an eighth home victory of the campaign and move them potentially as high as seventh by Wednesday night.

The question is whether the Lions have enough time to recover from expending so much energy just a few days earlier.

Harris had named an unchanged line-up for six matches until Shaun Hutchinson’s hamstring injury forced him to break that sequence at Bradford.

Since then he has again stuck with the same 11 for the past two games.

Changing a winning team is rarely something unforced on a boss but just how well other players step into the fold is going to be key over the next month – Millwall have eight games in that period with Rochdale on February 18 now needing to be re-arranged.

Millwall (4-4-2): Archer 7, Cummings 8, Cooper 9, Webster 9, Craig 8, Onyedinma 9 (Wallace 72), Thompson 9, Williams 9, O’Brien 8 (Ferguson 71), Morison 9, Gregory 9 (Abdou 90). Not used: King, Martin, Worrall, Romeo.