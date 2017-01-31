Big match verdict: Bolton 1 Charlton 2 – Addicks show they are not ready to concede defeat in push for play-offs

Leading up to Saturday’s game, Karl Robinson insisted that he wasn’t prepared yet to throw the towel in on Charlton’s hopes of being contenders during post-season play-off bouts.

Sitting nine points outside of the top six before kick-off – with seven other teams ahead of them battling for those coveted places at the end of the season scrap, the odds were stacked against them.

But as the Addicks’ Liverpudlian boss celebrated the most unlikely of victories over Bolton Wanderers at full-time, punching the air in front of the 466 away fans, he’ll have been hoping that this triumph against the odds will be the catalyst that paves the way for a much bigger one when the season reaches its conclusion.

Robinson has spoken of the necessity to earn an average of two points per game for the rest of the campaign in order to try and be competitive – title-winning form required just to earn the final play-off slot on offer.

Charlton have met that benchmark over the last five games. Three wins and two draws have in fact tipped the scales slightly over the target total. But keeping up that form for the remaining 19 games would be no mean feat.

Only one team in League One have earned an average of two points per game over the course of the entire season so far – league leaders Scunthorpe, although Sheffield United are only a smidgen below that. Rochdale have managed to earn that average over the last 20 games. Southend United and Fleetwood Town both fall just below that ratio during that gruelling period.

Saturday’s defeated opponents Bolton took 40 points from their opening 20 games – the bar that Robinson has set has been met by others during this League One season. But will Charlton be able to match it?

As a hopeless missed header from German defender Patrick Bauer led to Lewis Page finding himself sent off for a desperate challenge on Wanderer’s Josh Vela as he bore down on goal after just 11 minutes, it looked set to be a long afternoon for the Addicks in windswept Lancashire. Zach Clough’s perfect free-kick from the resulting set-piece further punished the visitors as it nestled inside Declan Rudd’s right-hand upright. The remaining 80 or so minutes presented a perfect metaphor for the uphill struggle that Charlton are faced with for the rest of the season if they are to achieve the minimum requirement supporters will have set for the year following relegation from the Championship.

What followed will have given hope to those who were wavering in belief when presented with the cold hard stats. Let off after Clough failed to double his tally when presented with a simple chance eight yards out, Charlton’s recently returned Scotsman Tony Watt won a free-kick in line with the edge of the Bolton box. Debutant Jake Forster-Caskey delivered to the far post where Bauer made amends for his part in Page’s sending off by nodding a leveller.

As Phil Parkinson’s men, who came close to restoring their lead when Chris Solly deflected a cross onto his own post, pushed on to try and take advantage of their extra personnel, Charlton had the pace to exploit them on the counter. On the stroke of half time, Forster-Caskey’s barnstorming run beyond retreating defenders was matched stride for stride by Wigan loanee Nathan Byrne, who was able to collect a pass and finish through the legs of home goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.

In the second period, Charlton had to concentrate on the uglier side of winning football matches. They focused on being hard to break down – two impenetrable banks of four – with the tireless Watt operating as an outlet before being replaced by Lee Novak on the hour mark.

Rudd relieved the pressure on his defence time and time again, claiming countless corners and deep crosses that entered Addicks’ airspace. Barring an uncomfortable, seemingly endless spell of pinball on the edge of the visitor’s box as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, you never felt the lead was going to slip.

The final whistle secured the most improbable of wins for Robinson.

Is this small, young Charlton squad resilient enough to finish in the top six? Realistically, it will almost certainly be too big an ask.

If owner Roland Duchatelet, who Robinson says has green-lighted an extra signing but hints it has to be at the right price, decides to stick rather than twist with the odds long at this stage, it will probably be a step too far. But if he takes that gamble – this performance suggests there’s enough fight in this team to make a real go of it.

Charlton (4-2-3-1): Rudd 9, Page, Konsa 8, Bauer 7, Solly 8, Chicksen 7, Crofts 7, Forster-Caskey 8, Byrne 8 (Holmes 81), Aribo 8 (Jackson 90), Watt 8 (Novak 63, 6). Not used: Mitov, Ajose, Dijksteel, Dasilva.