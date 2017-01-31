Millwall FA Cup hero Morison: Watford’s players wanted a nice afternoon – Lions were never going to give them that

Steve Morison made no apologies for Millwall’s physical approach in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

The Lions top-scorer struck a late winner for the Lions – who out-grafted their Premier League opposition.

“People go on about the work ethic a lot but it should be a minimum – hard work and giving 100 per cent,” Morison told BBC Radio London. “It was why we won. Plenty of them out there wanted to moan about physical contact and us touching them.

“I said to them at half-time – if you want a nice afternoon, go home. We’re here to play football, not to watch you pass it about and score brilliant goals. We’re here to make life hard for you. I don’t think they enjoyed their afternoon that much.

“One thing that is changing in football is the physical side of it. People don’t want to do the physical side – there are so many goals scored from set-pieces. If you look at the stats in the Premier League it is frightening.

“We’ve got a team not blessed with the best ability, it’s why we all play in League One. But if teams don’t want to work hard then our quality will shine through.”

Substitute Shane Ferguson picked out Morison for the decisive goal.

“I know when he’s on the pitch that he’s going to cross the ball,” said Morison. “I think I was the only person out there along with him who knew where the ball was going to go. I was in acres of space.

“Then when it did come it is whether I can score. As soon as I hit it I thought it had half a chance. He is a very good keeper who saves things most weeks but he couldn’t keep it out.

“It was a good cross, good strike, good goal, good win and a good day.”