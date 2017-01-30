Non-league round-up: Nine-man Tooting secure big win over promotion rivals Greenwich Borough

Tooting & Mitcham coped with going down to nine men to pull off a 1-0 home win over Greenwich Borough to maintain their four-point lead at the top of Ryman League Division One South.

The Terrors had Quincy Rowe sent off in the 15th minute for a foul where he was deemed to be the last man.

And Tooting had made all their changes when Danny Bassett suffered a leg fracture which will keep him out for around six weeks following a tackle from Jake Britnell which incensed the home crowd.

But it was to be Frank Wilson’s side which found the vital breakthrough goal with 11 minutes to go.

Mike Dixon scoring to keep a bit of breathing space for the Terrors, even if Dorking Wanderers have a game in hand to make matters even tighter at the top.

Dulwich Hamlet dropped a spot to seventh in Ryman Premier Division despite holding high-flying Leiston at Victory Road.

Tonbridge Angels’ 1-0 success over Lowestoft Town saw them leapfrog Gavin Rose’s side and Enfield Town to move into fifth spot in the table.

Hamlet were twice in front, the first time in the 10th minute when Marc Weatherstone forced the ball home from Ashley Carew’s corner following a flick on.

Matt Blake levelled matters nine minutes later.

Dumebi Dumaka’s return from injury did not last long and Gavin Tomlin – his replacement – had a great chance to make it 2-1 just before the interval. The experienced striker fired over from Dipo Akinyemi’s pass.

Dulwich had control of the second half. Tomlin’s strike from a Carew cross was tipped over soon after the restart while Nathan Green appeared to be denied a strong penalty claim.

Hamlet made their pressure tell on 72 minutes. Michael Chambers was brought down inside the box and this time a spot-kick was awarded, Carew making no mistakes.

Blake got his second of the match seven minutes later and it needed Dulwich keeper Preston Edwards to make a vital save to deny Leiston going in front.

Fisher were 3-0 winners over Erith & Belvedere in the SCEFL Premier Division.

Antwun McKenzie put them ahead in the first minute with Luke Haidarovic converted a 53rd-minute penalty. Juan David Devia Pineda added a third soon as the Fish climbed off the bottom of the table. They are still four points below Deal Town and Tunbridge Wells – immediately above them – but have played at least two matches more.

Raynes Park Vale were 2-1 winners at home to Knaphill in the Combined Counties Premier Division. It was only RPV’s fifth league win of the season and sees them stay 21st in the standings.