Big-match verdict: Palace 0 Manchester City 3 – Solid defence and shrewd recruitment key to staying in Premier League

As the hail pelted down during a seventh defeat in the last 11 matches, some Crystal Palace fans may have thought it was an ominous message from on high.

This time last season, Palace were eighth in the Premier League on 31 points and had just beaten Stoke City to reach the fifth round on their way to a Wembley final.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce said: “Only time will tell if that [being knocked out] is a blessing or not. But you want to try and win every game you play, and we’ve lost that habit of winning.”

Opposing teams must relish visiting Selhurst Park as the Eagles have collected just seven points from 11 league matches in SE25 this season. The FA Cup brought success during 2016, in terms of being one win away from European football, but no there are no distractions.

Big Sam was brought in by chairman Steve Parish as a survival specialist following his managerial spells at Bolton, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland.

A centre-back and defensive midfielder must be high on Allardyce’s wish list before this evening’s transfer deadline day. The team have conceded 13 goals in his first eight games.

Allardyce said in his pre-match press conference that the key to beating Pep Guardiola’s City was to “defend well first and then maximise our own possession”.

Palace did neither in a game where their defence was exposed by the speed, guile and clinical finishing of City’s attack.

The attacking display did offer encouraging signs for the Selhurst Park faithful. Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp combined well on the left-hand side before the recent big-money signing from Leicester City hobbled off with a hamstring injury. The Ghanaian’s absence for the upcoming fixtures is a big blow after he impressed again with his direct running.

Allardyce will want the signing of Patrick van Aanholt to be finalised so he can be considered for Bournemouth. The Dutch full-back will offer assists and goals but also needs to help solidify a porous defence.

Captain Scott Dann for the midweek assignment on the South Coast and the 29-year-old must lead by example. This Palace side are bereft of confidence.

The next four fixtures – Bournemouth away, Sunderland and Middlesbrough at home either side of a trip to Stoke City – represent a run of games Palace must take at least six points from. After February, they face each of the current top six.

Palace carry a considerable aerial threat through Christian Benteke, Dann and James Tomkins, who went close to opening the scoring only to have his effort saved by Willy Caballero. Andros Townsend offers lethal set-piece delivery if his mooted loan move to Newcastle is prevented.

The return of Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako from the Africa Cup of Nations will bring fresh impetus to the squad, particularly if the former can resume the form he showed before joining up with the Ivory Coast.

Loic Remy should have equalised against City minutes after replacing Benteke. His acrobatic effort sailed high over the bar and could have changed the complexion of a game in which Palace matched their opponents for long periods.

Remy has an impressive Premier League record with 28 goals in 74 appearances for his previous three clubs. The Frenchman can offer a different threat than Benteke, with his ability to run in behind, but needs to regain his match sharpness.

Benteke and Remy have the talent to become a productive big man-small man tandem for Palace moving forward. Yet Allardyce’s pragmatism may see him resist the option to play two strikers given the team’s defensive vulnerabilities.

The Palace chief made six changes for this tie, reverting to a back four to counter City’s pace up front. For City’s two opening goals, the team’s soft centre was exposed. Martin Kelly was turned too easily by Gabriel Jesus before the Brazilian threaded a through ball to Raheem Sterling for the opening goal.

In the second half, James McArthur burst a lung to retrieve his loose pass off David Silva before the Spaniard slipped in Leroy Sane to clinch the game. Palace’s central midfield options look ill-equipped to meet the physical demands of Premier League football.

The 32-year-old Mathieu Flamini was sluggish against the athletic Yaya Toure and Fabien Delph. Joe Ledley gave every ounce of effort for the cause but a higher calibre midfielder who can offer defensive protection is required, particularly given Yohan Cabaye’s disappointing form.

Toure’s sublime free-kick, after he perhaps should have been sent off in the first half, served as a reminder of the quality gap between the two sides.

A solid defence, shrewd recruitment and an improved home record is Palace’s only chance of staying in the Premier League.

Bournemouth away and transfer deadline day will be a pivotal day for Palace in their one and only goal – staying up.

Palace (4-2-3-1): Hennessey 7, Ward 4, Kelly 4, Tomkins 5, Schlupp 6, Flamini 3, Ledley 5, Mutch 6 (McArthur 65), Townsend 6, Lee 5, Benteke 5 (Remy 46, 6). Not used: Perntreou, Kaikai, Cabaye, Delaney.