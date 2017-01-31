Palace midfielder: Every match is a cup final until end of the season

Chung-Yong Lee has said Crystal Palace must treat every game “like a cup final” following the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

Palace head into tonight’s crunch game at AFC Bournemouth sat 18th in the Premier League table on 16 points, two adrift from safety.

It is the start of four crucial fixtures with the game at the Vitality Stadium followed by home games against Sunderland and Middlesbrough either side of a trip to Stoke City.

Lee said: “We must improve our results to stay in the Premier League. We need to focus on Tuesday now, Bournemouth is a difficult place to go so we have to be well prepared and organised on the night.”

“The Bournemouth and Sunderland games are crucial fixtures in our season. We need to get positive results to improve the squad’s confidence.”

The transfer window closes at 11pm tonight with Palace firmly in the hunt to add new faces to their squad.

“That has nothing to do with the players,” said Lee. “We must focus on the next few games.”