Thousands to join Downing Street protest over Trump travel ban

Thousands of Londoners are expected to march on Downing Street tonight in a protest against President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

More than 18,000 people have said they will attend the “emergency demo” at 6pm this evening.

Celebrity speakers including Lily Allen and Bianca Jagger are due to address the rally alongside high-profile campaigners such as Baroness Shami Chakrabarti and Talha Ahma.

It comes after President Trump enforced an executive order banning nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The move triggered mass protests at US airports over the weekend and drew widespread condemnation from international leaders.

Prime Minister Theresa May initially refused to criticise the policy but a Downing Street spokesman later confirmed she “does not agree” with the ban.

More than 18,300 people have signed up on Facebook to attend this evening’s demonstration, while more than 28,000 have expressed an interest in participating.

Other speakers due to attend the event include former Labour leader Ed Miliband, Women For Refugee Women campaigner Natasha Walter and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

Author and political commentator Owen Jones has organised the demonstration.

He said: “There are moments of terrible injustice throughout history where we look back and rightly ask – what did people do?

“Future generations will look back at the targeting of Muslims – as we look back at the targeting of Jews – with disgust, horror and shame. If we do not speak out, we are complicit.”

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has also moved to condemn the “appalling” travel ban.

Kate Allen, director of Amnesty UK, said President Trump’s administration was “wilfully demonising” vulnerable people fleeing mass murder and torture.

She added: “These demonstrations show the depth of anger and frustration felt by ordinary people in the UK.

“Amnesty is calling on everyone to search out their nearest demonstration and send a loud message to our politicians that such a ban cannot be tolerated.”

President Trump’s executive order, issued on Friday, has brought the entire US refugee programme to a temporary halt.

It also prevents nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days.