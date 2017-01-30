‘We’ll leave for £50,000’, mansion squatters tell Russian oligarch

Anarchist squatters occupying a Russian oligarch’s £15 million mansion have offered to leave – if he pays them £50,000.

The Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians moved into the Grade II listed mansion last week but have now been served with a court date of February 7.

The huge house, understood to be owned by billionaire oligarch Andrey Goncharenko, is in Eaton Square, Belgravia – one of Britain’s most expensive streets.

Squatter Tom Fox, 23, said the house had been “left to rot” by Goncharenko after he bought it in 2014.

Tom said: “We’ve said jokingly if the owner gives us £50,000, we’ll leave.

“It’s just making a point about fighting capitalism with capitalism.

“As a professional squatter, we can easily identify buildings to occupy and this was one – it’s clearly empty and had dusty windows.

“It wasn’t particularly politically aimed to start with – I just thought it was funny because he’s rich – but he’s just left this major investment to rot.”

The house, built in 1829, has had planning permission since September, but no work has been started on the palatial home.

The billionaire had hoped to build a mega-basement complete with swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, jacuzzi and massage room.

Plans for the rest of the 15,000 sq ft home include two huge reception rooms, a playroom and six bedrooms.

The mansion is one of four purchased by billionaire Goncharenko over a three-year spending spree, including Hanover Lodge in Regent’s Park, for which he paid £120 million.

Much of the house is currently designed as office space, as the building was previously used as a Spanish cultural centre.

The whole first floor is a library, with the second floor as classrooms and the third and fourth used as offices.

Tom says, in the meantime, the Belgravia home should be used to house the homeless.

He added: “The building has had planning permission since September but it’s not been worked on at all, why has it been left empty?

“Our primary aim is to unite all the causes fighting as splinter groups, and to unite against capitalism.

“We’re providing a roof for groups to unite under and discuss our issues.

“There are anti-fascist groups, disabled people against cuts, and anti-animal culling groups – there are too many to name.

“We’re offering a roof over homeless people’s heads – there are about 30 people living here in allocated rooms.”

Despite the home having been empty for two years, the squatters have now been served with a court date before bailiffs try and force the group out by February 10.

Tom believes part of people’s opposition to squatting comes from a “distrust of the homeless”.

Tom said: “Squatting should be legalised – why don’t they open up vacant, habitable buildings and assign volunteers to keep watch and look after homes?

“It stems from a massive distrust of the homeless – people have a preconception that homeless people are on drugs and are terrible people – but with so many people that’s not the case, they’ve just dropped through the net.”