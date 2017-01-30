Jake Forster-Caskey: We don’t want mid-table – top six is still Charlton’s goal

Jake Forster-Caskey has admitted a mid-table finish is not acceptable for Charlton Athletic – with his brace of assists securing a big three points at Bolton Wanderers.

The midfielder signed permanently for the Addicks earlier this month from Brighton. And the former England under-21 international was keen to hook back up with Karl Robinson, after a loan spell at Milton Keynes last season.

“I knew a couple of the players here and the manager was a massive reason why I came here,” explained the 22-year-old.

“I worked under him last year – he’s an amazing coach and an amazing young manager. He’s got aspirations to go higher with this club and so have I. Hopefully I can help Charlton push up the table – the ultimate goal is promotion.

“We don’t want to be mid-table, we want to be up there in the top six. All of the players here have got aspirations to go higher – that’s a good thing. Settling for mid-table isn’t good enough, especially at a big club like Charlton. We’ll do our best to win every game we play.

“From day one, my first training session, I was extremely impressed with the standard. That’s going to raise my game as well, and hopefully I can raise theirs.”

Forster-Caskey spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rotherham and marked his first runout for the Addicks by flighting in the free-kick for Patrick Bauer to head home, then a burst forward before slipping in Nathan Byrne for what proved to be the clincher.

“The first goal I just put it into and area and luckily Patrick attacked it well,” said Forster-Caskey. “The next one, I didn’t really have much on so I just tried to counter. Nathan was running on my right side and I was able to pick him out. By that time my legs were a bit tired! That’s my first 90 minutes in a long time.

“It’s three points but it almost felt like more because of the early sending off. Since the day I’ve walked in here the boys have been so close and I think that showed today.

“You always think that you can still do it. I don’t think you become a professional footballer without that mentality. We knew when we went down to 10 it was going to be difficult but we dug in. All the boys walked in after knackered but we’ve all got a smile on our faces now. One of the lads said it’s five unbeaten – let’s get on a run now and see where we can go.”