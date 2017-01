Charlton have secured Anfernee Dijksteel on a new contract – with the young midfielder set to pen terms later this week.

The Dutchman was on the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

And Addicks boss Karl Robinson has moved to secure Dijksteel on fresh terms.

The South London Press has been told that a package has been agreed and that Dijksteel will complete formalities on committing his future.